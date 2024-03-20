Korean studio Neowiz announced that its gloomy souls-like action game Lies of P has been played by 7 million players worldwide. The game achieved this result six months after its release on September 19, 2023.

7 MILLION reasons to celebrate.

Thank you for being part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/lNPqvTRr5y — Lies of P (@Liesofp) March 19, 2024

The studio does not report how many users bought the game and how many played Game Pass, where the game was available from the first day. But more than a month later, on October 17, the company already reported about a million copies sold.

The game has been warmly received by players: it has over 24 thousand reviews on Steam, 92% of which are positive. The development director said that the team was extremely pleased with the results achieved and that there would definitely be a sequel.