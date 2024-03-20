The story-driven Rogue-lite Hades by Supergiant Games is coming to iOS exclusively for Netflix subscribers. The story of Hades tells the story of Zagreus, the son of the Greek god Hades, who is tired of spending every day in the realm of the dead and decided to leave it.

Hades was released in 2020, received many awards, and competed for the title of Game of the Year with The Last of Us Part 2.

This is not the first exclusive game for Netflix, as Spiritfarer, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, and Oxenfree.

In addition, Supergiant Games is working on its first sequel, Hades 2, which will have Ukrainian localization at the release.