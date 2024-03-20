Connie Booth, a former PlayStation executive responsible for internal studio development strategy, joins Electronic Arts. Here she will help manage the studios during the restructuring period, reports IGN.

Booth will become general manager of the studio group, which will include EA Motive, which is developing Iron Man; Cliffhanger, which is working on a Black Panther game; and BioWare, which is working on Dragon Age Dreadwofl.

During her time at PlayStation, Booth helped the company manage the development of such projects as SpiderMan 1 and 2, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted, Ratchet and Clank, and others.

“Booth is known for having created an incredible developer-first culture and supporting creative vision while driving innovation. I have known Connie for many years and have always been impressed by her love and commitment to games. She especially cares about game developers. She has an impeccable reputation within the development community and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our games,” says Laura Miele, Head of Electronic Arts Entertainment.

One of Booth’s main goals will be to revitalize BioWare, which is currently working on Dragon Age Dreadwolf, which is promised to be released in full this summer. EA executives hope that Booth will be able to help the studio recover from previous failures with Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda.