British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson may become the next James Bond. According to The Sun, Eon Productions, which produces 007 films, has already offered a contract and the decision is now entirely up to the actor.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, if he wants to take it. The official offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response. As for Eon Productions, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for a big announcement,” says an anonymous source.

The actor is expected to make a decision within a week, after which Eon Productions will make an official statement.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become one of the most popular candidates for the role of 007 after Daniel Craig quit his role as the super agent in the movie 007: No Time to Die. Other candidates considered included Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, James Norton, and Killian Murphy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is known for his roles in the movies Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Bullet Train. The actor also played the role of Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming film Kraven the Hunter, which will premiere on August 30.

Details about the next James Bond movie are still scarce. Insiders report that the script is currently being worked on, and production is planned for Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. Taking into account the ending of 007: No Time to Die, it is not yet clear in which direction the story will go.