Netflix has presented the trailer for the second part of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi adventure film Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

You can watch the second part of the space adventure on Netflix very soon – on April 19.

Part two continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

The first installment was released on Netflix at the end of last year and received not very positive reviews from critics and viewers. On IMDB, the film’s rating is 5.6 out of 10, according to more than 100 thousand viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only 21% freshness from critics and 58% from viewers.

Critics have noted the film’s good visuals, but almost all of them complain about the poorly written script and pacing.