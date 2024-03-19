Game store GOG has announced a partnership with the gaming cloud service Luna, which will allow players to play all their purchased games in the cloud.

Users will be able to play any game from their Luna-supported library in the cloud without having to purchase it again.

In addition, players will also be able to purchase games available on GOG through the Luna client, and they will be immediately added to the library with all the benefits of the store.

It will be possible to play on any device owned by the user – PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, etc. Luna also supports Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers, as well as a mouse and keyboard.

Luna runs on the powerful Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing service, streaming games from these cloud servers. The service allows its users to play on the go, on the couch, or anywhere with an internet connection.

More news to come, including more games available for streaming.