Audi continues to expand its range of electric vehicles with the e-tron designation, recently introducing two new models. Moreover, the Audi Q6 e-tron and Audi SQ6 e-tron demonstrate not only the overall development of the electric segment, but also innovations from Audi.

First, of course, is the design. The Audi Q6 e-tron quattro crossover has a fairly traditional design and dimensions: overall length of 4.77 meters and a 2.9-meter wheelbase. This is a representative in the very center of the popular SUV segment. At the same time, it has an unusual two-story front optics: the upper part acts as “daytime running lights” and the lower part is a headlight that illuminates the road. The graphic pattern of the upper lights can be changed at the request of the client. The taillights also change their pattern – for example, they can warn of danger.

Secondly, Audi is clearly developing not only a new exterior design concept, but also a new interior format. The Audi Q6 e-tron quattro electric car shows us the first incarnations of this: a horizontal curved panel around the driver, which combines two displays (11.9-inch and 14.5-inch), an additional 10.9-inch display for the passenger, and a windshield projection system with augmented reality.

By the way, simultaneously with the main model Audi Q6 e-tron quattro, the manufacturer also presented a “charged” version of the Audi SQ6 e-tron. Externally, there are few differences – for example, it is worth highlighting the original wheel rims, through which red brake calipers are noticeable. However, inside the cabin, the Audi SQ6 e-tron electric crossover can offer its own black and gray trim with red stitching: it looks attractive.

Finally, the third is that both the Audi Q6 e-tron and Audi SQ6 e-tron are built on the new PWR platform, which uses an 800-volt architecture. Thanks to this, a 100 kWh battery (95 kWh is actually used) can be charged with a capacity of up to 270 kW. What does this mean? For example, it means that in 10 minutes you can add enough energy to run up to 255 km. In general, a full battery charge should be enough for a distance of up to 625 km.

In addition, both electric vehicles have all-wheel drive, realized through the installation of two electric motors. The electric crossover Audi Q6 e-tron quattro is ready to offer 285 kW (388 hp), acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and 210 km/h top speed. The hotter version of the Audi SQ6 e-tron has a power of 380 kW (517 hp), demonstrates acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Other features include an air suspension, charging ports on both sides of the body, a 526-liter main trunk and an additional 64-liter front trunk, a combined steel and aluminum body structure, the already mentioned headlights and lights with a variable “light pattern,” and more.

Sales of the new Audi Q6 e-tron and Audi SQ6 e-tron will start soon. The price in Europe is already known – from 75 thousand euros.