According to new insider reports, Apple has invested billions of dollars in developing a new coating technology for iPhone displays. MacRumors writes about this with reference to a Chinese insider Instant Digital.

Instant Digital has reported information about Apple devices and announcements several times before, which were later confirmed. This time, he notes that the company has developed hardware that adds an ultra-hard anti-reflective coating for future iPhones.

In addition, the insider also reports that this coating will be “more scratch-resistant than you might think.”

He also noted that all the equipment has already been transferred to the supply chain in China, but Apple will not have enough time to add the new coating to the iPhone 16, so it will not be available until the iPhone 17, which will be released in 2025.

The day before, Corning introduced Gorilla Glass Armor, which has already been used in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to the company, this glass reduces glare by 75% compared to conventional glass surfaces and provides 4 times more scratch resistance than competitors.

Given that Apple and Corning are long-term partners, it would not be surprising if some of Armor’s technologies appear in the new iPhone coating.