LinkedIn is working on browser-based games on its platform. One of the possible ideas was described by researcher Nima Ouji, TechCrunch reports.

The idea of LinkedIn is that the results of the players make up the aggregate rating of the companies they work for, and the companies are ranked according to these scores.

The first three attempts are games called Queens, Inference та Crossclimb.

A LinkedIn representative confirmed that the company is working on games, but said that the launch date has not yet been determined.

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” said the company’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the images shared by Nima Ouji are not the latest versions.

LinkedIn’s owner, Microsoft, is a gaming giant. Its gaming business, which includes Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, generated $7.1 billion in revenue last quarter, surpassing Windows’ revenue for the first time.

A LinkedIn spokesperson declined to say how or if Microsoft is involved in LinkedIn’s gaming project.

Casual games based on puzzles are one of the most popular categories among mobile users. Non-gaming platforms have long used them to increase their own traffic, a trend that may predate the advent of the Internet if we recall the popularity of crossword puzzles and other puzzles in newspapers and magazines.

The New York Times, which acquired the viral hit Wordle in 2022, said late last year that millions of people continue to play the game, which is now part of a larger platform of online puzzles and games developed by the newspaper.