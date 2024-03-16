Balatro, the incredibly successful roguelike card game that sold 500 thousand copies in 10 days, will be released on smartphones, writes The Verge.

The developer of the game LocalThunk told about it in a series of questions and answers on Reddit. The release date for Android and iOS has not been announced yet, but the developer also said that he is working on balance updates and new jokers.

Comment

byu/averysillyman from discussion

inbalatro

At the same time, the publisher Playstack also said that they are currently considering options for the release of merchandise for the game, including a physical deck of cards.

In Balatro, players need to combine poker hands with unique jokers to create various synergies and decks. To win, you need to earn enough chips to beat the tricky blinds and open hidden bonus hands and decks.