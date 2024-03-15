Level designer at Respawn Entertainment Aaron Stump told X that the Apex Legends development team is facing layoffs.

Stump did not specify how many people were laid off, but added that he was not affected by the cuts. It is likely that the layoffs mentioned by Stump are part of the previously announced layoffs at EA.

Electronic Arts previously announced plans to lay off 5% of the company’s staff, or about 700 employees. In addition, the company confirmed that Respawn Entertainment was developing a new single-player storyline game in the Star Wars world, but it was canceled due to changes in the publisher’s structure.