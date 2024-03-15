Even before the official launch of the Core i9-14900KS, a group of enthusiasts managed to overclock the new processor to 9117 MHz, setting another world record. The event, which involved the well-known Swedish overclocker Elmor, took place at ASUS headquarters in Taipei.

The experiments consumed 600 liters of liquid nitrogen and 100 liters of liquid helium. What was achieved with such a resource of the cooler?

The experiments were conducted on a platform with an ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX ENCORECore motherboard. Through gradual iterations, the Core i9-14900KS frequency was increased to 9117 MHz. This required raising the CPU supply voltage to 1.8 V and cooling the chip crystal to -231C.

9117 MHz is a new frequency record for desktop processors. The previous one – 9044 MHz – was also set by Elmor with the Core i9-14900KF. Now the next bar has been raised by an additional +73 MHz.

Along with setting the frequency record, ElmorLabs enthusiasts managed to update the best performance in three overclocking disciplines:

PiFast: 6,79 c

SuperPi 1M: 3,768 c

PYPRIME 32B: 97,596 c

The available video footage allows you to feel the atmosphere that prevails when new overclocking records are achieved.

ASUS headquarters lobby decoration (2018)

It seems that the presence of recognizable technological installations at ASUS HQ increases the commitment of the top overclockers and charges them for success.