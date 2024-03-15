Moore’s Law Is Dead claims that it has taken possession of Sony PlayStation 5 Pro technical documentation. According to the team, the rendering speed will increase by 45%, and ray tracing performance will increase by 2-3 times, and in some cases by four times.

The documents state that the PS5 Pro’s internal codename is Trinity. It also states that the PS5 Pro will have a GPU with more compute units (CUs) and faster system memory.

A notable addition to the PS5 Pro will reportedly be a powerful custom machine learning architecture capable of 300 TOPS of 8-bit computing.

The machine learning capabilities of the GPU inside the PS5 Pro are estimated at 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point computing. For comparison, the Xbox Series X has 12 teraflops of 32-bit floating point, making Sony’s console more powerful in this regard.

The documents also mention PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), Sony’s resolution boosting technology. While PSSR is reportedly designed for 4K resolution, it will also support resolutions up to 8K. It seems that Sony is developing the technology for growth, so to speak. In the documents, the company compares the quality of PSSR with AMD FSR 2.0 using screenshots.

These documents also mention Dynamic Input Resolution as a feature of PS5 Pro. This technology will adjust the base resolution of the game to maintain stable operation in case of performance issues.

Analysts have previously speculated that Sony is likely to release the PS5 Pro later in 2024. Although Sony has not yet officially announced the console, it is expected to disclose information about it this year.