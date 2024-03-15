Epic Games Store has launched a new weekly game giveaway, where you can get Deux Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge.
Deus Ex and The Bridge will be available for a week, until 17:00 next Thursday, when the games will be replaced by Call of The Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a cyberpunk action-RPG where choices have long-lasting consequences. The player takes on the role of Adam Jensen, a cybernetic-enhanced covert operative intent on destroying the Illuminati, a shadowy group plotting to control the future of humanity.
The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces the player to reconsider their preconceptions about physics and perspective. Control gravity to change the ceiling to the floor as you travel through impossible architectures.
