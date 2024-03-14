V Rising, a vampire survival simulator from Swedish studio Stunlock Studios that became a small sensation when it was released in Steam Early Access in May 2021, has finally reached a full-fledged release.

After three years of Early Access, V Rising 1.0 will be released on Steam on May 8, 2024.

In the final version, players will find two new end-game zones, the last chapter of the campaign, new monsters and bosses, new weapons and armor, dynamic end-game events, and more. In addition, the game has received visual improvements, optimization, and native gamepad support.

As a reminder, when it was released in May 2021, V Rising brought 150 thousand players online. The game sold 1.5 million copies in two weeks. Currently, V Rising’s circulation is estimated at 3.7-4.7 million copies. The game’s Steam rating is currently 88/100.

Currently, the price of the basic version of V Rising is 279 UAH. Various DLCs for the game cost another 773 UAH.