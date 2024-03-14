Sony has announced new games that will be added to the catalog for PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers starting March 19.
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition | PS4, PS5
A new installment of the traditional sports simulator from 2K Games. The Kobe Bryant Edition is the standard edition of the game. It also has a deluxe version called the Black Mamba Edition.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns | PS4, PS5
Have you ever wondered what a tactical game about a team of superheroes in the Marvel universe would look like if it were made by Firaxis Games, the developers of Civilization? Like Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
Resident Evil 3 Remake | PS4, PS5
A remake of the game that once set the standard for the entire survival horror genre.
LEGO DC Supervillains | PS4
A game about the most famous villains of the DC universe. No, we’re not talking about Suicide Squad.
Mystic Pillars: Remastered | PS5
The game is a unique combination of puzzles and an epic story set in ancient India.
Blood Bowl 3 | PS4, PS5
A tactical simulator of the bloodiest and most brutal variation of American football ever.
Super Neptunia RPG | PS4
This is a jrpg about the collision of 2D and 3D realities. Gather your team of fighting girls and explore the hand-drawn world.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS5
Relive the story of Goku in an action-rpg format.
They will also be available as part of PlayStation Premium | Classics:
- Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier;
- Cool Boarders;
- Gods Eater Burst;
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy;
- JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R.
