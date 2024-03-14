The publication continues below the advertisement

Sony has announced new games that will be added to the catalog for PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers starting March 19.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition | PS4, PS5

A new installment of the traditional sports simulator from 2K Games. The Kobe Bryant Edition is the standard edition of the game. It also has a deluxe version called the Black Mamba Edition.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns | PS4, PS5

Have you ever wondered what a tactical game about a team of superheroes in the Marvel universe would look like if it were made by Firaxis Games, the developers of Civilization? Like Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Resident Evil 3 Remake | PS4, PS5

A remake of the game that once set the standard for the entire survival horror genre.

LEGO DC Supervillains | PS4

A game about the most famous villains of the DC universe. No, we’re not talking about Suicide Squad.

Mystic Pillars: Remastered | PS5

The game is a unique combination of puzzles and an epic story set in ancient India.

Blood Bowl 3 | PS4, PS5

A tactical simulator of the bloodiest and most brutal variation of American football ever.

Super Neptunia RPG | PS4

This is a jrpg about the collision of 2D and 3D realities. Gather your team of fighting girls and explore the hand-drawn world.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS5

Relive the story of Goku in an action-rpg format.

They will also be available as part of PlayStation Premium | Classics: