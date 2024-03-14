Proton Mail, a browser-based email service launched in 2014, has released apps for Windows and macOS. The Linux version is still in beta testing. According to Proton Mail, the new development aims to provide users with a private, focused email experience free from the privacy issues associated with traditional browsers.

The program promises a fast and efficient way to manage email and calendar events, has a light or dark mode, and supports custom notifications.

The desktop version of Proton Mail also focuses on privacy and security. It features zero-access encryption (the contents of emails and files are always stored in such a way that the solution provider can never access the information on its own) and end-to-end encryption, anti-tracker and phishing protection, and the Proton Sentinel security program. The latter ensures that users’ emails remain protected from browser-related threats through automatic updates that are browser-independent.

Users who are new to Proton can switch from other email services using the program’s integrated Easy Switch tool, which makes it easy to import messages and send new emails from services such as Gmail. The desktop version also features a new Security Center that allows users to create aliases to hide their email directly from their desktop environment, increasing their online privacy.

Proton Mail for Windows and macOS has a 14-day trial for users of Proton’s basic free plan, after which they will need to upgrade to a paid plan, which starts at €4.99 per month. The Linux version is still available for free, as it is still in testing, but it will have the same pricing model after it comes out of beta.