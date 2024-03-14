During a meeting with students of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang advised to lower high expectations, as they can hinder success. This is reported by Slashdot with reference to Fortune.

“People with very high expectations have very low resilience – and unfortunately, resilience matters in success,” said NVIDIA CEO. “One of my great advantages is that I have very low expectations.”

In his opinion, students at elite institutions like Stanford are likely to have higher expectations for their future than students at an average institution.

Indeed, Stanford is considered one of the most selective universities in the United States – according to the QS World University Rankings, it ranks third in the country. The annual fee for premium education here reaches $62,484 compared to the average cost of $26,027.

At the same time, Jensen Huang is convinced that even the best universities cannot teach students resilience. However, he believes that suffering can help.

“I don’t know how to do it [but] for all of you Stanford students, I wish upon you ample doses of pain and suffering,” inspired the CEO of NVIDIA. “Greatness comes from character and character isn’t formed out of smart people — it’s formed out of people who suffered.”

That’s why, despite NVIDIA’s success, its CEO still welcomes the difficulties in the company. In his opinion, employees shouldn’t be allowed to “rest on their laurels” if you want them to always be at their best.

By the way, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently said that artificial intelligence has reached such a level that there is no longer any need to prioritize computer science and programming for the younger generation.