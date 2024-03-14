On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series, Capcom decided to make the game’s sales public. The game was released in 2018 on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One and has since sold 25 million copies.

Monster Hunter has long remained a niche but popular monster-hunting action game in small circles. The series first appeared on the PlayStation 2 console, after which it was present for a long time on portable consoles, first the PSP and then Nintendo’s 3DS.

In 2018, Capcom decided to show the series to a wider range of players, and the new World installment was released on all major platforms at once. The project even became Capcom’s best-selling game of all time within a month of its release.

With the first game in 2004, the series launched a new genre of cooperative arcade simulation. It has become a global phenomenon with cumulative sales exceeding 97 million units as of December 31, 2023.

In addition, last December, Capcom introduced Monster Hunter Wilds, attracting wide attention with the announcement that the last game in the series is scheduled for release in 2025.

If you’re also interested in the project, the game is currently on sale at a discount on Steam for 313 UAH.