The new unified Teams app planned for Windows 11 version 24H2 will allow switching between different cloud environments and accounts for personal and work access, ZDNET reports.

Teams, which is currently offered as a confusing mix of two separate Windows 11 apps for work and personal use, will be merged into one unified app.

The unified Teams is currently available for testing in the latest Windows 11 Insider build, with the updated app going live in preview for commercial users in April of this year. And later this year, it will officially launch with Windows 11 24H2 for all users.

Teams has long been the go-to conferencing and chat app for business users. With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft positioned Teams as a universal program for personal use and communication.

But this led to an awkward situation with two separate programs, one for personal use and the other for work or school, each with a different layout and features.

In its blog post, Microsoft said that the announced changes to Teams are the result of feedback from users who would prefer to have a single app that allows them to switch between different accounts rather than trying to navigate two separate apps.