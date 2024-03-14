In 2022, Discord added simple games that users could play together during a call. Now, with the release of the Embedded App SDK, even more developers will be able to add their own games and apps to Activities, writes GameSpot.

Activities was originally released as an exclusive feature for Discord Nitro subscribers and included a few simple games developed by the Discord team.

Last year, it was opened to all Discord users, and the game library expanded to include games developed by third parties, such as Gartic Phone and the online game Colonist.

When the Embedded App SDK is released on March 18, 2024, all developers will have the tools to create games that can be embedded in an iframe directly in Discord, just like the classic Activities.

Games published on Discord will be available for desktop, mobile, and web versions of the app. Over time, Discord also plans to add search and monetization tools to encourage more developers to use Discord as more than just a communication tool.

Along with the SDK announcement, Discord also announced that it will be funding some apps with a focus on Activities. The best prototypes of potential entertainment will compete for the opportunity to win up to $30,000 for development. Applications will be accepted until May 1, and all users will be able to vote for the winner starting June 27.