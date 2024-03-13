People from id Software, Naughty Dog, and Activision have created AAA studio emptyvessel and announced their first game – shooter THE SYSTEM.

emptyvessel is a new independent AAA studio consisting of gaming industry veterans who have worked on such projects as DOOM, Quake, Call of Duty, Last of Us, Borderlands, Tomb Raider, Uncharted, and others.

The studio is headed by CEO Emanuel Palalic and COO and general manager Garrett Young. Both previously held important positions at id Software.

Palalich and Young were joined in the studio’s founding team by CTO Wei Ning, art director Alex Palma, animation director Rico Flores, and others.

The studio is based in Austin, Texas, but works entirely remotely, with employees located around the world – in the United States, Australia, and Europe.

The first project of emptyvessel will be THE SYSTEM, which will use all the experience of the developers in creating exciting shooters.

The game will be developed on the basis of the Unreal Engine 5 engine and based on movies, graphic novels, and games set in dystopian sci-fi worlds.

While details about the upcoming project are still scarce, the developers have revealed that composer Mick Gordon, known for his work on the DOOM games, will be working with the team to create soundscapes for the studio and their first game.