Ukraine is launching mass production of robotic ground platforms. Brave1 has tested 50+ complexes at a testing ground, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development Mykhailo Fedorov.

“Kamikaze platforms, turrets, platforms that destroy Russian positions and equipment, mine, demine, evacuate the wounded and bring ammunition to the positions were tested,” he said.

According to the vice prime minister, the robots have successfully proved themselves at the training ground, and in a few months they will be on the battlefield – hundreds of different platforms will be purchased through UNITED24.

Mykhailo Fedorov also explained that the main goal of ground robots is to minimize human involvement on the battlefield. This will help preserve the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers. Ground robotic systems will become the next game changer in this war, as drones already are. This is an asymmetric response to the enemy’s numerical superiority.

“The Brave1 cluster is doing everything to scale up the production of robots, and the state is starting to buy them en masse. We are going the same way with UAVs as we did with robotic platforms. Our task is to produce and improve innovations for the Defense Forces and create comfortable conditions for manufacturers,” the official emphasized.

At the same time, he added that more than 140 robotic systems have been registered on the Brave1 platform, 96 of them have passed defense expertise, and 14 developments have been codified according to NATO standards. Some of these robots are already operating at the front, such as the ShaBlya turret.

In early January, it became known that the state had contracted ShaBlya robotic turrets for the first time. This is a bulletproof automated system for machine guns that helps soldiers remotely destroy the enemy.