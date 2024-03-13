Payday 3 developer Starbreeze is looking for a new CEO after Tobias Sjogren, who led the company during the development and launch of Payday 3, resigned, writes VGC.

In an announcement to investors, the Stockholm-based company said it needed new leadership after a difficult period of instability amid the launch of Payday 3.

Jürgen Geldner, who joined Starbreeze’s board of directors in 2023, has been appointed interim CEO.

“The company has a clear strategy centered around creating attractive games on our own and licensed IPs,” said Starbreeze chairman Torgny Hellström in a statement. “The board’s consolidated assessment is that the execution of strategy needs a different leadership.”

The game had a bad start due to server issues that could not be resolved for a long time. The launch of Payday 3 did not meet the expectations of the publisher Embracer Group.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Tobias Sjögren for his achievements during the past three years. Tobias took over the helm of Starbreeze in a challenging phase of its journey and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” noted Hellström.

The fired Tobias Sjögren has not yet commented on the situation.