The former head of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stig Asmussen has founded a new AAA studio, Giant Skull. It will develop an action adventure game on Unreal Engine 5, writes Game Informer.

“The Giant Skull studio culture is focused on creativity and curiosity,” Asmussen, who is CEO of the new studio, writes in a press release. “We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come,” writes Asmussen.

In addition to his work on Star Wars Jedi at Respawn Entertainment, Asmussen also worked on God of War II and III at Sony Santa Monica. In addition to him, the studio has other experienced industry people who worked with Asmussen on Star Wars Jedi, as well as specialists who have worked on Fortnite, Valorant, and other projects.

Giant Skull’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Anthony Scott, who previously led such teams as Rocksteady Studios, said that the studio wants players to be with the team at every step of the way to the release of the upcoming game.

While there are no more details about the studio’s future project and plans, it has already launched an official website that contains an “infinite number of possible commands” that can be entered into a special terminal to unlock secrets.