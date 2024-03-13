Polish studio Critical Hit Games has announced a first-person noir detective game Nobody Wants to Die..

The game will take place in New York City in 2329. The protagonist James Carr, a detective at the Ministry of Mortality, is investigating the case of a serial killer who only targets the city’s elite.

Based on the available materials, it can be concluded that the game will offer to investigate crime scenes using a special device on the protagonist’s hand that can rewind time.

According to the trailer, the game will be released this year on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series.