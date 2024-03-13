In 2023, Google paid $10 million in rewards to 632 specialists from 68 countries for identifying and reporting security flaws in the company’s products and services. This is stated in the blog of the tech giant.

“Last year, we again witnessed the power of community-driven security efforts as researchers from around the world contributed to help us identify and address thousands of vulnerabilities in our products and services,” Google said.

According to the company, it has paid more than $3.4 million to specialists who discovered significant vulnerabilities in Android, and increased the maximum reward to $15 thousand for identifying critical vulnerabilities.

Also, last year, experts received $2.1 million in rewards for 359 unique bug reports in the Chrome browser.

Among other things, Google also paid rewards to specialists who were able to identify problems with AI products. For example, the company organized the bugSWAT event aimed at LLM products, where it announced the relevant awards.

In addition, Google has estimated that the total amount of payments for security flaws in the company’s products since 2010 has reached $59 million. By the end of 2022, this figure amounted to $12 million.