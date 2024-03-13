Yesterday, on March 12, 2024, many indie studios simultaneously and without any explanation posted on their social media images of three letters “i” and a link to the website iii-iniative. One of the first to notice this was the author of the indie game channel Nerd Campfire.

Among the studios that published the image were the developers of Darkest Dungeon, Risk of Rain, Slay the Spire, Vampire Survivors, V Rising, Celeste and many others.

In the works for months, coming to you in days. Hold on to your butts.https://t.co/jRIiKxsdWL pic.twitter.com/jQKMLYUzhs — The Triple-i Initiative (@iii_initiative) March 12, 2024

The website iii-initiative itself has only a countdown timer that should end in 15 days and an option to sign up for e-mail notifications.

The name of the project transparently hints at the indie version of the well-known AAA abbreviation for high-budget games. It seems that another publisher or even a new platform for indie games will appear on the scene.