Apple is planning to open a new research laboratory in China, this time in Shenzhen (Guangdong Province), writes China Daily.

The new lab will reportedly aim to provide more support to employees in the region and deepen cooperation with local suppliers.

The new lab will expand testing and research capabilities for products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

“We have already invested 1 billion yuan ($139.4 million) into applied research lab in China. And with the new expansion plan, our investment will continue growing… We choose to have the two applied research labs in China, because of the country’s manufacturing prowess and local suppliers’ strong presence,” said Isabel Ge Mahe, vice president and director of Apple Greater China.

Isabel also added that the number of employees in R&D in China has doubled in the past 5 years. The company will also expand the capabilities of the Shanghai Applied Research Laboratory to support reliability, quality and material analysis for all product lines.