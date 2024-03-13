A new benchmark Speedometer 3 has been released as a result of cooperation between Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Firefox. This is stated in the announcement on BrowserBench.

This is the first time that Speedometer or any major browser test has been developed in a cross-industry collaboration that is supported by every major browser engine: Blink/V8, Gecko/SpiderMonkey, and WebKit/JavaScriptCore.

“The goal of this collaborative project is to create a shared understanding of web performance so that improvements can be made to enhance the user experience. Together, we were able to to improve how Speedometer captures and calculates scores, show more detailed results and introduce an even wider variety of workloads,” Google said in a announcement.

Version 3.0 has many new tests. In particular, new tests have been added that simulate rendering canvas and SVG charts (React Stockcharts, Chart.js, Perf Dashboard, and Observable Plot), code editing (CodeMirror), WYSIWYG editing (TipTap), and reading news sites (Next.js and Nuxt.js).

The main goal of Speedometer 3 is to collect data to further improve the user experience of browsers.