The Audi A3 sedan and hatchback have been in production for several years now and are now due for a scheduled update. Everything is as usual: a new radiator grille, modified air intakes in the front bumper, an updated rear bumper with a diffuser, new body colors and interior trim, a more modern MMI system, and a new automatic transmission joystick on the center console. However, Audi did not stop there and moved on: as part of the update, the Audi A3 family was supplemented by a new version of the car – the Audi A3 allstreet.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

It looks like the already known allroad crossover versions (such as those found on the Audi A4 and Audi A6 models), but the allstreet version is front-wheel drive only. However, the other distinctive features are still there: the Audi A3 allstreet has a 30 mm higher ground clearance, plastic protection for the wheel arches and sills, and a silver insert on the front bumper.

At present, the updated Audi A3 sedan and hatchback, as well as the new Audi A3 allstreet, are available with only a pair of engines: either a 2-liter TDI turbodiesel or a 1.5-liter TFSI gasoline turbo engine, which is complemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Each of these engines develops 150 horsepower and is paired with a 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Later, PHEV hybrids and other transmission options are expected to appear.

The price of Audi A3 cars in Europe is already known: the hatchback will cost from 35650 euros, and the sedan will cost 800 euros more. The new Audi A3 allstreet crossover version will cost even more – from 37450 euros.