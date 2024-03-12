KRAFTON, the developers of the popular battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds, shared their plans for the future and said that in 2023 they banned almost 3.2 million cheaters in the game.

The developers said that the game will feature environment destruction, which will allow players to destroy parts of buildings. The developers hope that this will give players more opportunities for attacks and strategies. The first elements of destruction are planned to be added in April.

In addition, KRAFTON plans to add new objects and features to PUBG specifically for the seasons, while the worlds will retain their basic gameplay.

The company will also start updating the game’s weapons every two months to diversify the gameplay, constantly changing the balance of weapons and making less popular types stronger.

Other changes will include a greater variety of skins and the expansion of the Black Market, where players will be able to trade skins. The company will also work with other developers on themed skins.

Returning to the topic of cheaters in PUBG, KRAFTON plans to further develop its systems for detecting the use of illegal software. The studio will also improve its system to make it harder to create such software.

“Yet, the battle against cheating is ongoing, as perpetrators continuously seek new methods. Therefore, we are not only persisting with and refining our current anti-cheat initiatives but also charting new directions for our countermeasures, prepared to adapt and evolve in our ceaseless pursuit of fairness,” wrote in the blog.

The full list of the company’s plans for 2024 is available on the official blog on the official blog.