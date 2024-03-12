The United States does not hide alien technology or extraterrestrials from the public. This is stated in a report released by the Pentagon, The Guardian reports.

These are the results of an investigation conducted by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). This is a government agency established in 2022 to detect and mitigate threats, including “anomalous, unidentified space, air, underwater, and transmedia objects.”

The report refers to pop culture beliefs related to alien technology and extraterrestrial beings.

“A consistent theme in popular culture involves a particularly persistent narrative that the [US government] … recovered several off-world spacecraft and extraterrestrial biological remains, that it operates a program or programs to reverse-engineer the recovered technology, and that it has conspired since the 1940s to keep this effort hidden from the United States congress and the American public,” the document says.

The proliferation of television programs, books, movies, and a vast amount of content on the Internet and social media has likely influenced public discussion on the topic and reinforced these beliefs among some segments of the population.

AARO investigators were granted full access to all relevant classified U.S. government programs and analyzed all official government investigations dating back to 1945. They also researched classified and unclassified archives, conducted nearly 30 interviews, and collaborated with intelligence and defense officials.

According to the report, the AARO found no evidence that any U.S. government investigation, academic study, or official expert panel has confirmed that any UFO [unexplained anomalous phenomenon] sighting represents extraterrestrial technology.

The report also states that sensors and visual observations are imperfect, with the vast majority of cases lacking usable data and the available data being limited or of poor quality. In addition, resources and personnel for such programs are allocated irregularly and sporadically, and that the vast majority of reports are almost certainly the result of mistaken identity.

In addition, the review found no empirical evidence to support claims that the U.S. government and private companies are reverse engineering extraterrestrial technologies.

Last July, a former U.S. intelligence officer and whistleblower claimed that the U.S. government had been conducting a long-running secret UFO research program that attempted to reverse engineer crashed UFOs.

At a congressional hearing, David Grush, who until 2023 led the analysis of unexplained anomalies at a Department of Defense agency, told the House Oversight Committee that non-human beings had been found.

AARO did find that the government was at one point considering a program to reverse engineer alien technology. The program, called Kona Blue, was proposed to the Department of Homeland Security.

This proposal received some initial resonance within the Department of Security to the point that a 35 Prospective Special Access Program (PSAP) was formally requested to support the program, but was ultimately rejected by management for lack of justification.

AARO investigators also concluded that the sample from the suspected extraterrestrial spacecraft that AARO received from the private investigative organization UAP and the U.S. Army was a manufactured Earth alloy.

The report adds that the sample is composed mainly of magnesium, zinc and bismuth with other trace elements such as lead.

Meanwhile, a recent study conducted by scientists at Johns Hopkins University found that unidentified sound waves thought to have originated from a 2014 extraterrestrial fireball north of Papua New Guinea turned out to be vibrations from a truck.