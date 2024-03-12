According to Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida, the PC version of the game is in the final stages of optimization.

In an interview with GameInformer, Yoshida said that work on the upcoming port is progressing well. He explained that the team is currently collecting information on what hardware most players use to optimize the game for the largest number of users.

The producer of Final Fantasy XVI also added that the game will have quite high requirements. Although he did not provide any additional information about the PC port itself, he stated that a demo will be available before the release, probably within the next 12 months.

“Again, we can’t really talk about too much in terms of details of when it’s going to come out,” he said. “I think in a little bit more time we’ll be in a better place to announce things. But one thing’s for sure: It won’t be too distant in the future; it won’t be a year, it won’t be two years, it will probably be shorter than that, so stay tuned.”

The company is pleased with the success of Final Fantasy XVI, and Naoki Yoshida himself wants to produce another game in the series.