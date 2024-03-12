Microsoft has announced that it will stop supporting Windows 10 21H2 in June, when the enterprise and education versions expire.

After the end of support, systems running Windows 10 21H2 (also known as the Windows 10 November 2021 Update) will no longer receive monthly quality updates that include bug fixes or patches that address newly discovered security vulnerabilities.

With this in mind, customers are advised to update to the latest version of Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11 as soon as possible to avoid attacks that exploit unpatched security vulnerabilities.

A complete list of Windows 10 21H2 releases that will end support on June 11, 2024: