Ukrainian studio GSC Game World is announcing that Agostino Simonetta has joined the team as Commercial Director.
He will oversee publishing and business development for the company, working with management on strategic planning for the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and beyond.
Glad I am finally able to share my new adventure. On the 1st of March I have joined @GSC_GW as Chief Commercial Officer overseeing publishing and business development. Exited to be able to contribute to present and future success of such a talented team. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tXtJWHNjsS
— Ago@TBA (@stiniuk) March 11, 2024
Agostino has over 25 years of experience in the gaming industry. He previously held several key positions at companies such as SEGA, THQ and Thunderful.
During his career, Agostino also served as Director of Global Partnership Management at ID@Xbox and Senior Account Manager at PlayStation Europe.
“I am honored to join GSC Game World as Chief Commercial Officer. Having cultivated a friendship with the company over many years, I am thrilled to collaborate with the talented team in bringing our shared vision to fruition. I am excited about the launch of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and look forward to contributing to its success, as well as to the exciting future plans that we can build together,” says Simonetta.
Agostino first worked with the GSC team during his time at Xbox, where he actively supported the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Since then, Agostino has maintained a close relationship with the company.
“A friend of GSC for many years, we are delighted to be welcoming Agostino as a new member of our team. GSC Game World has ambitious plans for the future, with new projects and IPs in development, and we can be sure that someone with such experience in the industry will help make them a reality. The company has grown to over 400 employees during the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 – and will only continue to expand. Together with Ago’s contribution, we will remain true to our mission – creating game worlds,” said Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World.
