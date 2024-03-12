Ukrainian studio GSC Game World is announcing that Agostino Simonetta has joined the team as Commercial Director.

He will oversee publishing and business development for the company, working with management on strategic planning for the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and beyond.

Glad I am finally able to share my new adventure. On the 1st of March I have joined @GSC_GW as Chief Commercial Officer overseeing publishing and business development. Exited to be able to contribute to present and future success of such a talented team. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tXtJWHNjsS — Ago@TBA (@stiniuk) March 11, 2024

Agostino has over 25 years of experience in the gaming industry. He previously held several key positions at companies such as SEGA, THQ and Thunderful.

During his career, Agostino also served as Director of Global Partnership Management at ID@Xbox and Senior Account Manager at PlayStation Europe.

“I am honored to join GSC Game World as Chief Commercial Officer. Having cultivated a friendship with the company over many years, I am thrilled to collaborate with the talented team in bringing our shared vision to fruition. I am excited about the launch of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and look forward to contributing to its success, as well as to the exciting future plans that we can build together,” says Simonetta.

Agostino first worked with the GSC team during his time at Xbox, where he actively supported the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Since then, Agostino has maintained a close relationship with the company.