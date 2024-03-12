Are you waiting for Homeworld 3? Then you should pay attention to Falling Frontier by Stutter Fox Studios, which has posted an impressive new trailer for its RTS.

Falling Frontier is a real-time space strategy game in which you control battle fleets within the solar system. It seems that the authors were inspired by the description of military operations in a series of novels and the TV series The Expanse.

In addition, the authors demonstrate impressive attention to detail: how ships are loaded in space, how enemy fleets are tracked, how new combat units are designed, and so on.

In the new 13-minute video, you can see the process of customizing ships of different classes and a military clash between the fleets of Mars and Titan near Saturn’s moon Enceladus. It all looks very interesting.

Falling Frontier was supposed to be released on Steam Early Access at the end of 2023, but the game was postponed until 2025. So far, the platforms are exclusively PC. The game’s page is already available on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store, so you can add it to your Wish List.