Ukrainian visual novel JUSFASLEX is out on Steam

On March 11, 2024, the Ukrainian visual novel JUSFASLEX was released. It is available for purchase on Steam.

This is a chamber story about a guy who lives in a separate dimension outside of time, and despite his reclusiveness, tries to get along with the new residents: Emma, an energetic red-haired girl who is older than him, and Rebecca, a sweet, shy girl who, like him, likes to be alone.

It will take you one evening to read the novel (approximately one and a half hours of reading). This is a kinetic visual novel, meaning that it has no non-linear development of events, elections, or other types of gameplay. The novel also has Ukrainian voice acting. Price: 50 UAH.

This visual novel is the second of four Ukrainian short stories scheduled for release this spring. One of the developers of JUSFASLEX is also involved in the development of another novel, Argumentum ad culpam, which will be released this spring. In May of this year, we are also planning to release Heralds of the Avirentes, a visual novel about the om’verai, mystical creatures that look like dragons. Now you can add them to your mailing list and support the development of Ukrainian gaming industry.