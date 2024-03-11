Mercedes has introduced a new “moderately charged” E-Class with an index of 53. Although it is moderately charged only by the standards of the Germans!

After all, the new Mercedes-AMG E53 received a 3-liter 6-cylinder turbo engine in combination with an electric motor – together they produce 585 or even 612 “horses”, subject to the order of the Dynamic Plus opium package. The rest of the changes are expected for the AMG version: a front bumper with large air intakes, reconfigured suspension and powerful brakes, low-profile tires, and sports seats in the cabin.

Interestingly, the new Mercedes-AMG E53 is not just a conventional hybrid, but a PHEV hybrid. It can cover up to 90-101 km on electric drive thanks to a 21 kWh battery.

At the same time, the Mercedes-AMG E53 can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.8-3.9 seconds and reach 275-280 km/h top speed. The range with small differences in the numbers is not a mistake, because the dynamics and top speed depend on the body type. You got it right: the new Mercedes-AMG E53 can be not only a classic sedan, but also a station wagon with a rather spacious trunk.

It seems that now Mercedes fans will sometimes be able to surprise their beloved dog with the speed at which they get to the park for a walk.