The pirate action/adventure Sea of Thieves, which after 6 years of exclusivity on Xbox and Windows PC will finally appear on PlayStation 5, has aroused great interest among fans of the Sony platform. The game, which opened for pre-order on March 8, 2024, took the first position on PlayStation by the number of pre-orders in the United States.

Independent journalist Benji Sales drew attention to this fact and wrote about it on his X/Twitter account.

Sea of Thieves is currently the #1 Best Selling Pre-Order on PlayStation Network in the United States pic.twitter.com/Wxgqoqf95X — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 10, 2024

Sea of Thieves is set to release on PlayStation 5 on April 30, 2024 in three different editions. The price of the basic edition for Ukraine is UAH 1,399. Deluxe Edition costs 1,699 UAH. Premium Edition costs 1,999 UAH. As a reminder, Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox and PC via Game Pass.

It seems that Sony’s fears that after the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal, these companies’ games will stop being released on PlayStation are a fiction. In fact, it’s all a matter of money: if a platform makes money, games will be released on it, even if it’s delayed. The situation is the same with Sony games, which are gradually coming to PC. If there is profit, there will be new releases. And judging by the interest of players on competing platforms in former exclusives, there will be profit. And this is really good.