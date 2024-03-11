Samsung has introduced new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones equipped with advanced Knox Vault security features, new photography capabilities and Super AMOLED display.

The Galaxy A55 5G has an advanced night shooting feature that can take crisp and bright photos in low light, and the night portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video ensure that images of people are clear.

Both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones offer Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS), which will ensure that photos and videos are clear when shooting on the move.

The company claims that the video content consumption on smartphones will also be improved thanks to Super AMOLED displays that deliver Full High Definition images. In addition, the 6.6-inch screen of the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will look bright in different lighting conditions thanks to Vision Booster technology.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are also the first Samsung budget smartphones to feature Knox Vault technology. This is an anti-tampering solution that offers protection against hardware and software attacks by creating an environment that is physically isolated from the main processor and memory of the system.

In addition, the smartphones are equipped with the Auto Lock feature, an additional solution that can be activated at will. The company explained that Auto Lock will limit the installation of apps from unknown sites, check apps for malicious content, and block malicious commands and installations on the smartphone if it is connected to another device via a USB cable.

Samsung also added that users will have access to the Galaxy Security and Privacy Dashboard, which will allow them to control everything that happens to their data and revoke any permissions.

In addition, users will get the Private Share feature (part of Quick Share), which encrypts important information and allows them to share it securely. Users will be able to control who can access files and how long they can stay accessed, as well as prohibit screenshots or downloads.

Both smartphones will receive up to four Android and One UI updates, as well as security updates for five years, which will optimize the life cycle of the devices, providing them with all the latest Galaxy and Android features.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are available in navy blue, ice blue, lilac, and lemon colors. The price starts at UAH 14,999 for the A35 5G and UAH 18,999 for the A55 5G. Sales in Ukraine start on March 29, 2024.