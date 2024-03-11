The publication continues below the advertisement

Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy M15 smartphone in Iraq and some regions of the Levant without any announcements, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone will have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution.

Inside, the Galaxy M15 has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage that can be expanded via a memory card.

The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The M15 has 3 cameras at the back: a 5MP ultra-wide, a 50MP wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is the same as in M14 – 13 MP.

So far, the smartphone’s availability in other markets and its price have not been announced.