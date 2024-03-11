OpenAI CEO Sam Altman returns to the board of directors of ChatGPT, reports Reuters.

This information came after WilmerHale completed an investigation into the events surrounding the dismissal of Sam Altman last November.

The story of OpenAI’s CEO’s dismissal unfolded over several days, when almost all of the company’s employees supported Sam Altman. It all ended rather quickly and expectedly, as OpenAI announced the return of Sam Altman to the position of CEO.

WilmerHale’s investigation revealed that the firing was not the result of concerns about OpenAI’s finances, product security, or other issues. It was the result of a breakdown in relations and loss of trust between the previous board of directors and Sam Altman.

“WilmerHale found that the previous Board of Directors acted within its authority in dismissing Mr. Altman, but also found that his behavior was not grounds for dismissal,” OpenAI noted.

Along with Sam Altman, the company’s board of directors will also include Sue Desmond-Hellman, former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fiji Simo, CEO of Instacart.