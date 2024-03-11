NASA has presented its first science fiction fantasy adventure role-playing game. The Lost Universe is a module that can be easily adapted to most popular systems and editions.

“A dark mystery has settled over the city of Aldastron on the rogue planet of Exlaris. Researchers dedicated to studying the cosmos have disappeared, and the Hubble Space Telescope has vanished from Earth’s timeline. Only an ambitious crew of adventurers can uncover what was lost,” says NASA’s description of the adventure.

The adventure is designed for a party of 4-7 characters of levels 7-10 and can be easily adapted to your favorite tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) system.

The game offers to defeat the classic thief in the finale, which will require the study of scientific facts. Overcome difficulties and embark on an exciting quest to gain more knowledge about our universe.

The game is free and available for download.