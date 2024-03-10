X Elon Musk is preparing to launch a TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs next week. Bloomberg writes about it with a link to Fortune.

According to informed sources, the development will actually be a clone of the YouTube TV app. With its launch, Elon Musk aims to encourage users to watch long videos on the big screen.

In this way, the billionaire intends to compete with YouTube. The businessman also wants to compete with the live streaming platform Twitch, the encrypted messaging app Signal, and the social media forum Reddit.

As you know, since acquiring Twitter, which was later named X, Elon Musk has been striving to turn the platform into an app for everything. His goal is to create a platform with capabilities that go beyond traditional social networks.

Among other things, the billionaire is interested in X getting payment functions. According to experts, to implement this idea in the US, X will need a license for money transfers in each state.

Some states, such as Pennsylvania and Utah, have already granted such licenses. Elon Musk has said that within a month or so, X should receive such a license in California, while in New York it will take several months.