Mostly, blogger Zach Nelson, known for his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, looks for the endurance limits of smartphone cases and other gadgets. But sometimes there are interesting exceptions. For example, the launch of sales of the unusual Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck could not fail to attract Mr. Nelson’s attention.

For example, the blogger has previously tested the car in cold weather and compared it to an electric DIY Hammer. However, this time, having a penchant for destructive tests, Mr. Nelson decided to test what caliber of bullet could pierce the body of a cyberpunk pickup truck.

So, literally armed with various types of firearms and taking the car to the shooting range, the test of the door strength began under the close supervision of specialists. Unlike many other vehicles, the Cybertruck has a steel body and can theoretically withstand much more than its competitors. In addition, the word “bulletproof” was mentioned in Elon Musk’s statements.

It’s also worth noting here that the emphasis on Cybertruck’s endurance was not on 9mm ammunition. However, the blogger’s curiosity did not stop there. Thus, the pickup door had to withstand shots from pistols, shotguns, and rifles (ranging from 9 mm to .50 BMG).