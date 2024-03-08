Microsoft and Ukrainian gaming cloud service Boosteroid continue to develop their cooperation. Now all games purchased from the Microsoft Store or those available in Game Pass are playable in the cloud.

The service also supports crossplay and storage between the cloud, PC, and Xbox consoles. To start streaming a game, you just need to purchase it from the Microsoft Store or get it as part of a PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The rest of the process is simple for users. You need to log in to your account on the service, select Xbox in the filters, choose a game, log in to the Microsoft account where the game is purchased or available in the subscription and start playing.

Boosteroid and Microsoft signed a 10-year cooperation agreement back in March last year.

The cloud service is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and ChromeOS. There are also beta versions of apps for webOS and Android TV.