Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a musical adventure game in which Snufkin restores the valley and helps the strange Moomins and other characters.

Disgusting parks have appeared in Moominvalley, disrupting the landscape and harmonious nature of Moominvalley. In the role of Snuffin, the player will distract the guards, tear out signs and knock over statues in an effort to restore nature and the homes of its inhabitants.

The game seems perfect for children and adults who grew up with the Moomin books. But not everyone will be able to enjoy it due to the lack of Ukrainian localization.

The game is available in Steam ta Nintendo Switch.