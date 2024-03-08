Valve announces its traditional spring sale on Steam from 20:00 on March 14 to 20:00 on March 21.

On this occasion, the company released a video showing many games that are likely to receive significant discounts. Among them: Ready or Not, NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, Apocalypse Party, Street Fighter 6, Baldur’s Gate 3, Sea of Stars, Against the Storm, Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 are already on sale at a discount as part of Capcom’s sale. For example, another game from the publisher, Dragon’s Dogma, is currently on sale for only 151 UAH.

Who knows, maybe it’s worth waiting for even better deals.