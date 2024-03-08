It may look a little naive, but this is a real attempt to make the Mitsubishi Outlander family crossover more “sporty”!

For example, thanks to the black grille, black rearview mirrors, and black roof design. And the Mitsubishi Outlander GSR crossover has 20-inch black wheels – of course, black! And the interior is “in style”: black leather seats with stitching, a color 12.3-inch instrument panel, a 9-inch touchscreen display, silver and chrome decor, and BOSE music.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

However, there are no technical changes. The Mitsubishi Outlander GSR crossover has a PHEV-hybrid system with a capacity of 252 hp and a 20 kWh battery, which allows it to travel up to 84 km on electric drive alone. In fact, the new Mitsubishi Outlander GSR is not so much a sporty version as a maximally equipped version. The price hints at this – about $49 thousand in the Australian market, where the Mitsubishi Outlander GSR was introduced.

It is a pity that it happened. After all, the letters GSR hinted at something. Nevertheless, the Mitsubishi Outlander crossover will have another chance to make amends – this year the Mitsubishi Outlander Ralliart is to debut. We hope that the changes for it will be not only visual.